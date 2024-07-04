Scarce chance of Ratna Bhandar opening on July 8: Justice Arijit Pasayat

Bhubaneswar: Former Justice Arijit Pasayat reached Bhubaneswar on Thursday there were discussions on the Ratna Bhandar opening on July 8. However reports today said that, there is a scarce chance of the treasure trove of Lord Jagannath being opened on the said date.

However Arijit Pasayat on interacting with media personnel at the Bhubaneswar Airport said that, “the work will start from the day the government takes the decision.”

Counting work will begin from the day the Ratna Bhandar is opened. Chances of opening of Ratna Bhandar on July 8 is less. As soon as the government says so, the work will start. There is an important meeting tomorrow in this regard. After the meeting the outline will be decided.

There has been a lot of discussion surrounding the opening of the Ratna Bhandar of Lord Jagannath since almost two weeks. It is worth mentioning that the Ratna Bhandar was last opened in 1978.

Reports say that, a six-member committee had counted all the jewels in the outer, inner and movable treasury of the Lord and his siblings. Counting and valuation in Ratna Bhandar continued for about 70 days, that is from from May 13 to July 23. A list of ornaments in Ratna Bhandar was made back then.

Further, the comprehensive record of the count is in the office of the museum of the Jagannath Temple in Puri. According to the information available, there are 376 types of gold ornaments in the inner treasury. The weight of this ornaments is about 4,364 grams.

Similarly, it contains 231 types of silver ornaments, which weigh 14,878 grams. The outer Ratna Bhandar contains 79 types of gold ornaments, which weigh about 8,175 grams. While it contains 39 types of silver ornaments, its weight is about 4,671 bharis.

On the other hand, there are eight types of gold ornaments, which weigh 299 bharis, and 23 types of silver ornaments, which weigh about 2603 bharis, according to the last list of ornaments in Ratna Bhandar.

While no official announcement has been made in this regard, discussions have been rife about the opening of Ratna Bhandar due to the visit of former Justice Arijit Pasayat to Bhubaneswar on July 5.