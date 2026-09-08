SBI Gives ₹1.30 Crore to Odisha CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims

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State Bank of India has stepped in with financial support for Odisha’s flood-relief efforts, contributing ₹1.30 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The contribution was handed over on Monday by Rakesh Kumar Yadav, Chief General Manager of SBI’s Odisha Circle, to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Chief Minister’s Office in Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

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The funds will be used for relief work in areas affected by the recent floods, adding to the resources available with the state government as it continues assistance and response measures for affected communities.

The SBI contribution comes amid the state’s wider flood-response efforts. Odisha has been dealing with flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rainfall, with the government focusing on rescue, evacuation and relief operations across affected districts.