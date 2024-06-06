Savitri Amavasya 2024: Married women keep fast and pray for the wellbeing of their husband

Savitri Brat is a prominent Hindu festival celebrated across India. On this day, married women observe a fast and pray for the wellbeing of their husbands. This brat is done on the Amavasya Tithi (new moon day) in the Jyeshtha month. This year, the Savitri Brat will be done by married woman on June 6 (Thursday).

As per the traditions, the women wear new clothes and bangles, and apply vermilion to their foreheads. Then they visit different temples and offered Bhoga (offering), which is consists of wet pulses, rice, dates, mangos, jackfruits, palm fruits, kendu, bananas, and several other fruits, and observe the festival with Savitri Vrata Katha.

While fasting during the day, they listen to the story of Savitri and Satyavan. In the afternoon, when formalities of worship are over, they bow to their husbands and older people.

The Story behind Savitri Brat:

Savitri was the daughter of king Aswapati of Madra Desa. She selected Satyaban as her life partner, a prince in exile who was living in the forest with his blind father Dyumatsen.

Savitri left her palace and lived with her husband and the in-laws in the forest. As a devoted wife and daughter-in-law, she took of them.

One day while cutting wood in the forest, Satyaban’s head got wounded and he fell down from a tree. Sabitri accompanied him on that day. Then Yamraj appeared to take away his soul. However, Sabitri pleaded him not to separate her husband from her. She said if he would take away the soul of her husband, she would also follow. Moved by the devotion of Sabitri, Yamraj returned the life of her husband.

Keeping this in mind, the legends said that whoever do the fasting and pray for their husband’s wellbeing, the God will grant them longer and happy life.