Satyajit’s girlfriend number 101 files police complaint, see details here

Bhubaneswar: Satyajit’s girlfriend number 101 files police complaint at the Capital Police station in Bhubaneswar on Monday, said reports. The woman had alleged that Satyajit had defrauded her off lakhs of rupees.

According to reports, Satyajit used to use the money to buy gold, cars and land. The police has made an enquiry with the Tehsildar about the plots owned by Satyajit in Puri and Jajpur. Evidence was obtained in this regard from the matrimonial site. He used to give different photo to all his girlfriends. Foreign women were also a part of his long list of girlfriends.

The mystery around Satyajit is being unveiled slowly. He started Operation Dulhe Raja during covid lockdown, proposed to more 100 women in four years.

The entire plan was revealed after a woman from Berhampur in Ganjam district filed a complaint in this regard and gave a recorded statement. Satyajit Samal had allegedly promised to marry the woman at the earliest. He had also taken rupees one lakh sixty thousand from her. The woman had mortgaged her gold and given Satyajit the money.

Reports further say that, Satyajit had bought a black coloured car from the money that has also been seized. Till now only three allegations have been filed against him at various police stations.

On August 6, the SDJM court in Bhubaneswar had allowed a 10-day remand for the alleged accused. The police questioned him about his modus operandi. The man with five wives had been arrested from Jajpur district of Odisha on account of huge number of fraud cases on August 3. There were as many as 49 more women who where in the waiting to marry him.

The Cuttack and Bhubaneswar Commissionerate police has arrested a youth identified as Satyajit Samal for various accounts of fraud with numerous women. The youth belonged to Binjharpur area of Jajpur district. The man had told all the women that he was an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer and had also given them a biodata with this information.

According to reports, a trap was laid to catch him. A woman police chatted with him and called him from Dubai to Bhubaneswar where he was arrested. The fraudster used to target rich widows and divorcees only. He used to talk to them, make false promises and then marry them. Later he used to take huge loans in their names and then disappear.

Police Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda said in a presser earlier today said that the fraud with multiple wives had committed these huge number of fraudulent acts and then escaped to Dubai. Hard cash worth Rs. 2.10 lakh, three cars, one bullet and three bank accounts were recovered from his possession. Detailed reports are awaited in this regard.

Back in the year 2022, a 54-year-old romeo from Odisha’s Kendrapara identified as Ramesh Chandra Swain had been arrested. He had married 14 women from various cities including Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi. He had created several profiles with a high qualification background on various online wedding websites. Using these fake profiles, he used to trap women from across the country and tie knots with them.