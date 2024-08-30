Sasmita Majhi, Zilla Parishad member in Mathili Block, Malkangiri arrested for Rs 65 lakh job fraud

Kendrapara: Sasmita Majhi, Zilla Parishad member, Zone 3 of Mathili Block, Malkangiri district has reportedly been arrested for defrauding aspirants with money to the tune of approximately Rs 65 lakh.

She had been expelled from the Biju Janata Dal on last August 27 for anti-people activities.

As per reports, a case had been filed in the Mathili Police Station in Malkangiri district against Majhi alleging anti-people activities. It was alleged that she had defrauded more than Rs 65 lakh by giving false assurance of providing jobs to people.

Earlier, Mathil police had arrested the mastermind of this job fraud from Kendrapara. The said arrested fraudster Ramesh Raut of Kendrapara had allegedly taken a total of Rs. 65 lakh from job seekers with the false assurance of providing job.

It has been learnt that this fraudster was introducing himself to people as the brother-in-law of a powerful political personality. The victims of the job fraud had informed this. Later a case had been registered against him.

It has been alleged that some money of this job fraud has also been sent to the bank account of Sasmita Majhi. Accordingly, a case had been lodged against the Zilla Parishad member Sasmita Majhi.