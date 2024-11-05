Sarpanch’s husband’s hooliganism in Ganjam, stabs man with sword

By KalingaTV Bureau
sword attack
Ganjam: After the sword attack in Bhubaneswar, another case of sword attack was seen in Sikula Gram Panchayat (GP) under Purushottampur police station limits in Ganjam district where the husband of the Sarpanch of Sikula GP killed a man following previous altercations last night.

The deceased has been identified as Susanta Behera. The Sarpanch’s husband was identified as Dibakara Behera.

According to sources, Dibakara attacked Susanta when the latter was at his stationary shop. Dibakara entered his shop with a sword and attacked him. The injured was rushed to Purushottampur community health centre (CHC) and then to MKCG medical college and hospital, Bhubaneswar.

