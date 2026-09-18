Sarpanch’s husband arrested on charges of molesting young woman

Advertisement

Kataka: Husband of a Sarpanch has been arrested on charges of molesting a young woman after inviting her to receive the Vishwakarma Puja bhog in Gatiroutpatna area of Kataka district.

The Kandarpur police has reportedly arrested the accused whom they identified as Niranjan Pradhan of the Gatirautpatna area and forwarded him to the court.

According to reports, the accused’s wife—the local female Sarpanch—invited the young female relative (a niece) to her home to have some traditional cake and Puja bhog.

While the young woman was inside the house, the Sarpanch went upstairs for some work. Seizing the opportunity to find the young woman alone, the Sarpanch’s husband allegedly molested her forcibly.

Advertisement

Subsequently, the victim informed her family members about the incident after returning home. Following which, the family lodged a written complaint at the Kandarpur police station. However, the victim’s mother has alleged that the police station did not initially treat the matter seriously. She urged the police to investigate the role of the female Sarpanch in this incident.

However, police forwarded Niranjan Pradhan to the court after arresting him. Besides, they sent the victim for the medical examination, and later her statement was also recorded in the court.

Further probe into the matter is underway.