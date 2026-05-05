Sarpanch steps in as bride’s father to solemnise marriage opposed by girl’s family, watch

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Astaranga: Defying her father’s opposition, a young woman from Nagar village in Astaranga block of Puri district married her lover after the village Sarpanch stepped in to perform the rituals as her guardian.

Diptimayee Behera of Nagar village was in a relationship with a youth from the same village. Though both wanted to marry, her father strongly opposed the alliance.

Following this, Diptimayee left her home and went to the boy’s house.

Her father then filed a complaint at the police station, alleging that his daughter had been kidnapped. Despite several attempts by villagers to convince him to accept the marriage, he refused to relent.

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Amid the deadlock, Bijay Kumar Khandual, the Sarpanch of Nagar Gram Panchayat tried to mediate between both families. When the talks failed, the Sarpanch took the responsibility of the bride’s father and solemnised the marriage at the village Lord Shiva temple.

The incident has since become a talking point in the area. The newly married couple said they are happy after the wedding.