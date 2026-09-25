Saravana Vivek M takes charge as Bhubaneswar DCP

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Bhubaneswar: Saravana Vivek M, a 2015-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, assumed charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Bhubaneswar.

Saravana took the charge of Bhubaneswar DCP in the presence of Suresh Dev Datta Singh and other senior officials. On September 22, the Home Department of Odisha government had issued a notification regarding Saravana new posting. He succeeded Jagmohan Meena.

Upon taking office, the new DCP of Bhubaneswar outlined the core principles of policing for the State Capital city: teamwork, resolving public grievances, and raising awareness about cybercrime.

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He emphasized working in coordination with field officers to address the issues faced by the public. Given that cybercrime poses a significant challenge in the city, extensive awareness campaigns will be conducted to tackle the issue, he informed.

“Preparations are also underway in anticipation of the upcoming festive season, with a special emphasis on foot patrols, bike patrols, and PCR patrols. The Bhubaneswar Police has a good team. All the officers will work together to tackle all the challenges facing the city,” Saravana Vivek hoped.