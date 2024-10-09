Saradiya Bandhu Milana programme of popular Odia magazine ‘Kadambini’ held in KISS; Watch

By Subadh Nayak
kadambini organises saradiya bandhu milana programme

Bhubaneswar: The ‘Saradiya Bandhu Milana’ programme of popular Odia magazine ‘Kadambini’ was held on the campus of KISS Jagannath temple campus on Wednesday.

Over 500 noted personalities of the State took part in the ‘Saradiya Bandhu Milana’ programme, which is an informal gathering of senior writers, poets, dramatists, singers and social activists.

Founder of Kadambini, KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta gave the welcome address saying that Kadambini organizes the ‘Saradiya Bandhu Milana’ once in every year. Besides, it also has been organizing several events for the promotion and development of Odia language and Odia literature.

On this occasion, Samanta was felicitated for getting his 60th honorary doctorate for his contribution to the society in different ways as a well-known social worker and educationist.

At the end, Kadambini Editor Dr Iti Samanta proposed the vote of thanks.

