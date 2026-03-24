SAPA Impact Framework Report for India launched at KIIT

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Bhubaneswar: The Sport and Physical Activity (SAPA) Impact Framework Report for India was launched at the city-based Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University today.

The report, prepared in collaboration with UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia, Sports and Society Accelerator (SSA), Victoria University in Australia, and KISS, showcases sports not just as a game but as a powerful tool for human development.

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The framework was reportedly developed over one year of study, involving over 2,000 students and alumni, along with interactions with parents, teachers and community members. It focuses on important areas — health & wellbeing, education & lifelong learning, livelihoods & economic growth, and equality & social inclusion.

The launching ceremony was graced by KIIT University Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Saranjit Singh as the chief guest, while Director General of KIIT and KISS Sports Dr. Gaganendu Dash was the guest of honour. Eunsong Kim and Dr. Shraddha Chickerur, representatives from UNESCO, were also part of the event.

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