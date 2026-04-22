Sand to be removed from Konark Sun Temple soon, all technical work completed

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Gop: Sand will be removed from Konark Sun Temple in Odisha soon. All technical work has been completed in this regard.

As per reports, earlier, the condition of the sand was monitored by drilling on the western wall of the temple. Sand samples were collected from there and sent to the IIT Madras lab for testing. It was found that the sand is as safe as before. Experts have opined that there is no danger to the temple if the sand is removed. Final mapping is being done by ASI for sand removal.

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According to the section drawing, a 16-centimeter tunnel will be dug in the western wall of the temple at a height of 80 feet. For safety reasons, no human will enter the tunnel. An automatic robotic trolley will enter and collect the sand from the sanctum and bring it down.

All the technical platform construction work has been completed in this regard. The sand will be brought to the temple footing in a phased manner and kept safe in the northwestern corner of the temple with the help of a pipe. This process will be carried out in the presence of senior experts, said ASI Deputy Superintendent Chittaranjan Das.