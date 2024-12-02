Sand mafias attack Mining Dept Enforcement squad in Keonjhar, 3 including Jr Mining Officer injured, watch

Keonjhar: Sand mafias have attacked mining department Enforcement squad in Keonjhar district of Odisha today. The mafias stopped the vehicle of the Enforcement squad near the Sudusudia Chhaka under Ghasipura Police Station limits in Anandapur area of the district.

As per reports, more than 6 sand mafias came and stopped the vehicle of the Enforcement squad forcibly at the Sudusudia chhaka and attacked the officers.

As a result, a Junior Mining officer, the driver of the vehicle and a security personnel sustained injury. After committing the crime, the culprits fled from the scene.

After getting information about the attack, Police rushed to the spot and initiated investigation. By the time this report was written, nobody had been arrested in this connection. Further investigation of the case is underway.

Watch the video here: