Sand laden truck collides with another in Bhubaneswar, Driver critical

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Bhubaneswar: A sand-laden truck collided with bamboo laden truck in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. The incident took place in Chandrasekharpur area of the capital city.

According to sources, the impact was so severe that the bamboo entered the truck after breaking the glass window.

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The driver of the truck has received critical injuries and has been admitted at the hospital for treatment.