Sanctum Sanctorum of Srimandir in Puri inspected, layer of debris seen

Puri: The Garba Gruha or Sanctum Sanctorum of Srimandir in Puri has been inspected and a layer of debris has been seen inside it. The temple was inspected. The technical core committee of Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration (SJTA), the administrative officer of the temple, the senior officers and engineers of the Department and ASI have jointly inspected it.

During the inspection, it was found that there was a black coating of debris on the wall. In addition to this, the officials inspected the floor of Jagamohan, Natamandap, first and second floor, kitchen and bhogamandap.

The amount black debris coating in the Garba Gruha or Sanctum Sanctorum needs chemical washing and should be done, the air circulation system has also been studied. The Natamandapa has also been inspected and the repair of cracked beams shall be done. On the other hand, the marble stone inside the Singha Dwara shall be replaced. Its grill will also be replaced. Similarly, Anand Bazar Grill will also change.

This has already been planned by ASI. Whatever is found during such inspection will be repaired. Repairs were made at all places during the ride last year. His condition has also been checked.

