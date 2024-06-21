Sana jatra of Lord Jagannath to be held on June 22, 70 platoon police force deployed in Puri

Puri: The preparations for the Sana Jatra of Lord Jagannath have almost been completed. The final event is scheduled to be held on June 22, 2023. As many as 70 platoon police force has been deployed in Puri said reports on Friday.

According to reports, the ‘Pahandi Bije’ of Lord Jagannath and his siblings will start at around 4 am and continues till 6 am. After reaching the Snana bedi the deities will bathe directly in 108 pots of scented water. The Lord will appear in Hatibesa (the form of an elephant).

Emphasis shall be placed on discipline. The rituals will start at 3:30 am, between 4:00 am and 6:00 am, Pushpanjali and Pahandi will be held. Similarly, the bathing of the Lord will be held at 2 pm. After this, Hatibesa will be held from 2:40 p.m. Sahan Mela Darshan will be held from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm and Bahuda Pahandi will be held from 10:30 pm. Devotees shall enter through the Lion Gate (singha dwara) and exit through the other three gates on Devasnana Purnima.

A separate barricade has been set up from the Market Street for orderly viewing. Devotees coming to the Srimandir will enter through the barricade starting from the Market road. Devotees will enter through the Lion Gate. Exit will be allowed through North, West and South gates.

Devotees with tickets will enter through the barricade at the south gate for Pahandi Darshan. After the completion of the ritual, the entrance through the south gate will be closed. As many as four SPs, 12 additional SPs, 35 inspectors will be deployed for the rituals for orderly viewing of devotees, traffic control, traffic management.

It is worth mentioning here that, 70 platoon force will be deployed. Today, the general darshan of Mahaprabhu Jagannath will be closed till 11:00 am due to the Senapata Lagi rituals ahead of the Sana Jatra.

