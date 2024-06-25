SAMS Odisha Plus Three first phase merit list declared; Check details

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of Odisha government released the SAMS Odisha Plus Three first phase merit list for admission into degree colleges across the State.

The students who were part of the online application process can visit the official website (samsodisha.gov.in) to check the merit list.

The Statistics of SAMS Odisha Plus Three first phase merit list is as follows.

Total Sanctioned Seat Strength: 2,74,331

Total students applied: 2,37,795

Total no. of Students selected: 1, 78,976

Total Male selected: 72,556

Total Female selected: 1,06,414

Total Transgender selected: 6

The Stream wise Highest Cut-off Marks are as follows:

Arts Stream: Ravenshaw University, Cuttack – 89.67 % (Geography)

Science Stream:

Physical Science: Ravenshaw University, Cuttack – 91.17 % (Physics) Biological Science: Ravenshaw University, Cuttack – 93.20 % (Zoology)

Commerce Stream: Ravenshaw University, Cuttack – 88.60 % (Commerce)

Shastri Stream: Sri Radhamadhab Sanskrit (Degree) College – 68.57 % (Shastri)

Self-Financing Stream: Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (Autonomous) College, Bhubaneswar – 87.40 % (Bio-Technology)

Law Stream: Madhusudan Law University, Cuttack -81.00 (5 Year Integrated B.A.LL.B )

Stream-wise total Number of students selected:

Science : 45,614

Arts: 1,09,854

Commerce: 17,156

Shastri:3,574

Self-financing: 2,626

Law-152

The selected Students will report at the selected HEIs from 26.06.2024(09.00 AM) to 29.06.2024(05.00 PM) to complete the admission related activities.

Here’s how to check the SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List:

Visit the SAMS Odisha official website at gov.in.

Then click on the link given for 1st Selection (Seat vs Allotment).

As you click on the link, it will direct you to new page where you have to enter your login details.

After you enter your login details you will see the merit list on the screen.

Download the merit list, take a print out of the copy for future references.

