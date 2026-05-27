SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2026: Check Direct Link & Key Dates Here

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The Higher Education Department of Odisha has officially commenced the online e-admission process for undergraduate (+3) degree programs for the 2026-27 session. Eligible students who have passed their Class 12 or an equivalent exam, can now apply through the Common Application Form (CAF) on the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal at samsodisha.gov.in. The application window opened Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 4:00 PM.

This centralized admission system covers all undergraduate programs—BA, BSc, BCom—and includes every degree-granting Higher Education Institution in the state, plus self-financing colleges and Sanskrit (Shastri) institutions. Before you jump in and fill out your CAF, make sure to carefully read the detailed Common Prospectus available on the SAMS portal so you enter your personal and academic details correctly.

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The official schedule gives applicants two weeks to submit forms, with the final deadline on June 10, 2026, at 11:45 PM. Once applications close, the first-round provisional seat allotment list will go up on June 17 at 2:00 PM. If you get a seat, you need to pay your admission fees online from June 17 (after 3:00 PM) until June 20 (by 4:00 PM) and visit your assigned college to get your documents verified in person between June 18 and June 20, until 5:00 PM.

The second and final round of seat allotment posts on June 29 at 2:00 PM. Fee payment for this round stays open until July 4, 2026, at 4:00 PM. Physical reporting for second-round students runs from June 30 to July 4, up to 5:00 PM. After these rounds, if you’re still looking for a spot, you can submit new preferences for the waiting list or spot admission round, active between July 8 and July 10 (till 11:45 PM). The merit-wise waiting list comes out July 14 at 2:00 PM, and the final college selection results drop on July 15 at 2:00 PM.

First-year degree classes for all institutions expected to start on July 9, 2026. The department will roll out Phase II of admissions soon after the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, announces the results of its instant or supplementary exams. And if you need any help or run into trouble during the e-admission process, you can call the SAMS helpline at 155335 or 1800-345-6770.