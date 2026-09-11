Samiti Sabhya shot dead in Bargarh, body found in car

Advertisement

Bargarh: A Samiti Sabhya member was allegedly shot dead in Bargarh district late last night.

The deceased has been identified as Achyutananda Nayak- Samiti member of Agalpur.

As per reports, some locals spotted his blood soaked body inside a car on the Sinajori Kebat Canal Road under Dunguripali police station limits and informed the police about the incident.

Advertisement

Upon receiving the information, police from Dunguripali and Barpali police stations reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident.

Further investigation into the exact cause of the incident is still underway.