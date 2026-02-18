Sambalpur: Woman dies after jumping into Mahanadi, police launch probe

Advertisement

Sambalpur: A woman died after jumping into the Mahanadi River in Sambalpur of Odisha today. She jumped from the bridge into the River that comes under the jurisdiction of Burla police station.

The deceased has been identified as Anju Kumbhar, a resident of Burla area.

According to reports, Anju was seen standing atop the sidewall of the Mahanadi bridge before she jumped. The passers-by who noticed her, tried to stop her, but she did not pay heed to their requests and jumped into the River.

After speaking to someone on her mobile phone, she jumped off the bridge.

After being informed, police reached the spot and fished out her from the water. She was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. However, the doctors there pronounced her brought dead.

The exact reason behind her jumping into the River is yet to be ascertained. However, police launched an investigation into the matter.