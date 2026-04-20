Sambalpur: ‘Thala Utha Parva’ for Sital Sasthi Jatra today, watch

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Sambalpur: On the holy Akshay Trutiya, the ‘Thala Utha Parva’ of famous Sital Sashti Jatra in performed in Sambalpur. The tradition takes place at various Lord Shiva temples of Sambalpur city.

By the time this report was written, the ‘Thala Utha Parva’ had been completed at the temple of Pahadeshwara Baba in Budharaja.

In the evening, the ‘Thala Utha Parva’ goes on in different Lord Shiva temples. Also, the selection of the father and mother of the bride (Mata Parvati) and groom (Lord Shiva) goes on for different Lord Shiva temples in the city.

Thala Uttha Parva will be done today at the Shiva temples in Nandapada, Jhaduapada and Modipada, the three major Lord Shiva temples of Sambalpur. After Thala Utha is completed, fund raising for the famous festival of Sitalsasthi Jatra begins. All the yatra committees get busy for the wedding of the deities from today.

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Thala Utha Parva was done last year too. This ritual marks the beginning of the Sital Sasthi Jatra. Last year Thala Utha parva was performed in the temples of Bam Barad Baba Balunkeswar in Nandapada, Lokanath Baba in Jhaduapada, and Jageshwar Baba in Modipada.

Watch the video here: