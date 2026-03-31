Sambalpur: OPHWC Deputy Manager Bidyut Ranjan Bhol apprehended with Rs 5 Lakh suspected illgotten cash

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Sambalpur: Odisha Vigilance today intercepted and apprehended Bidyut Ranjan Bhol, the Deputy Manager of Odisha Police Housing & Welfare Corporation (OPHWC) of Sambalpur Division, reportedly while carrying Rs 5 lakhs suspected ill-gotten cash.

Based on reliable inputs regarding huge collection of bribe money by Bidyut Ranjan Bhol, and on the basis of search warrants issued by Special Judge Vigilance, Sambalpur, he was intercepted near Sambalpur Railway station and Rs 5 Lakh suspected ill-gotten cash was recovered from his possession.

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Following this, simultaneous searches launched at his locations in Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar and Bhanjanagar, Ganjam. Further Rs 5 lakh recovered from his Bhubaneswar residence. Also, 2 trunks with about 70 bundles of Rs 500 notes kept concealed at his sister’s residence at Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar recovered so far. Counting machines deployed and counting in progress.

Also Read: Police ASI Apprehended While Demanding And Taking Bribe