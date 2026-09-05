Sambalpur: Nuakhai Auspicious Lagna Fixed, Nabanna to Be Offered To Maa Samaleswari on September 15, Watch

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Sambalpur: The auspicious lagna for the agrarian festival Nuakhai, the biggest festival of Western Odisha, has been fixed in Sambalpur.

The Brahmapura Trust organized a Pandit Mahasabha where Vedic scholars fixed the sacred muhurat after chanting Vishnu Sahasranama and deliberations.

As per the decision, the Nuakhai Lagna will be observed on September 15, between 9:40 AM to 9:54 AM. During this period, the new crop (Nabanna) will be offered to Maa Samaleswari at her temple in Sambalpur.

As per tradition, after the offering at the Samaleswari Peetha, people will celebrate Nuakhai and partake the new rice.

At the Pandit Mahasabha, different pandits presented different lagnas, but keeping in view the convenience of devotees and the Samaleswari Temple Committee, the most suitable lagna was finalized.

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The official lagna patra will be sent from the Brahmapura Trust to the Maa Samaleswari Temple and also to the Jagannath Temple in Puri, inviting Lord Jagannath for the festival.

After this announcement, preparations for Nuakhai have gained momentum in Sambalpur region as well as Western Odisha.

Watch the video here: