Sambalpur Mo bus strike, no buses to ply today

Sambalpur: There shall be a Mo bus strike in Sambalpur district of Odisha said reports on Monday. No buses shall ply in the district, reports further confirmed.

The Mo Bus services have been stopped in the district for the fulfillment of various demands of the Mo Bus staff. One of the major demands being difficulty in giving tickets due to severe overcrowding of the buses. Along with this there are several other demands, reports said.

The protesting staff said that, they are being treated badly with various conditions such as they cannot sit on the seats. Or they are being fined an amount of Rs. 5000 due to any other issues in their duties, etc.

The Sambalpur Mo Bus staff have said that they shall not end the strike till their demands are fulfilled. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.