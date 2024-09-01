Sambalpur: Missing girl found dead in forest, family alleges gang-rape and murder

Sambalpur: Tension prevailed at Sahebi village in Sambalpur district of Odisha after the body of a girl who was missing for the last three days was found inside the Pandiriposi forest today.

A girl from the Sahebi village under the Naktideul Police station limits of the district allegedly went missing three days ago, following which her family members had filed a case after searching for her at all possible locations.

However, her naked body was spotted inside the forest today, following which the family members and locals rushed to the spot and informed the police about the incident.

Meanwhile, the family members alleged that the girl was murdered after being gang-raped by some miscreants. Soon, hundreds of locals along with the family members resorted to a protest. They blocked the Naktideul-Angul road demanding justice for the deceased girl.

The protestors threatened to continue the road blockade until the accused persons are arrested and confessed to the crime infront of them. Hundreds of vehicles were left stranded on both sides of the road due to the road blockade.

A team of cops from the Naktideul Police station are at the spot and is in discussion with the protestors. The cops also have reportedly seized the body and sent it to the hospital for postmortem.

Further probe is underway.