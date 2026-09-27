Sambalpur: Four more gates of the Hirakud dam opens on Sunday

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Sambalpur: Hirakud Dam authorities has opened for additional sluice gates to release floodwater in Sambalpur district following continuous water inflow from upper catchment areas on Sunday. Now, floodwater is being discharged through a total of 24 sluice gates.

The dam authorites had to open the gates as Mahanadi river water level continues to rise due to heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh under the influence of a depression for the past few days.

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However, the opening of the 24 gates at Hirakud dam has worsened the flood situation in the downstream areas of the Mahanadi.

According to reports, approximately 6 lakh cusecs of water could reach Cuttack’s Naraj by midnight tonight. This could cause a minor flood in the area. However, as heavy rain persists in Chhattisgarh, there is an apprehension that even more water will flow into the Mahanadi.