Sambalpur encounter: Notorious criminal injured in police firing, watch

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Sambalpur: A notorious criminal of Sunapali has been injured in an police encounter in Sambalpur district of Odisha early morning on Sunday.

According to reports, at about 5.45 AM, Sadar Police personnels caught wanted criminal Mohammad Irfan who has more than 24 criminal activities have been registered against him.

Irfan allegedly opened two to three rounds on police by his pistol and in retaliation and self-defence, police fired two controlled rounds, leaving Irfan injured.

Following the encounter, the injured Irfan was shifted to Burla Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

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Police said, Irfan has been accused and booked under various crimes including the cases for dacoity, robbery, aluminum wire theft, house break and theft and drug-related offences.

Pistol and three empty bullets and two loaded bullets were found on the spot while their motor bike was recovered too from the said spot which was alleged used by the criminal, added Police.

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