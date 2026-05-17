Police encounter in Sambalpur leaves dreaded criminal Manish Sahu injured

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Sambalpur : In a major late-night operation, Burla police carried out an encounter against a dreaded criminal near Fishery Chowk in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Saturday night.

The incident has triggered panic in the area after gunshots were heard during the police operation.

According to police sources, the criminal identified as Manish Sahu allegedly opened fire at the police team from inside a vehicle while attempting to escape. The accused reportedly fired three rounds at the police personnel during the confrontation.

Acting in self-defence and to control the situation, the police retaliated by firing two rounds. During the exchange of fire, Manish sustained a bullet injury to his right leg and was immediately overpowered by the police team.

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He was later shifted to the hospital for medical treatment under tight security.

As per police, said the accused has several criminal cases pending against him and had been on the police radar for quite some time.

Following the encounter, security was tightened in the area. Further investigation of the incident is underway.

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