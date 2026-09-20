Sambalpur encounter: Cough syrup smuggler injured in police firing, watch

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Rengali: An alleged cough syrup smuggler sustained bullet injuries following an encounter with the police in Sambalpur district of Odisha early on Sunday.

According to police, two cars were on their way from Kataka side through a forest road towards the Katarbaga-Thelkoloi area with suspected stock of codeine-based cough syrup.

At around 6:15 AM, police stopped the first car and arrested its driver, identified as Ashutosh Mendli. Another person travelling in the vehicle fled into the nearby forest.

Meanwhile, the second car bearing no registration number skidded off the road and hit a tree. The driver, identified as Pritam Biswal, tried to escape from the spot.

Police said during the chase, Biswal opened fire four times at the policemen. Despite being asked to stop, he fired two more rounds of shots.

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Policemen then fired in self-defense and Biswal sustained bullet injury on his right leg. Following which, he was shifted to Rengali Community Health Center for treatment.

Police recovered 20 cartons of codeine-based syrup from one car and four cartons from the other, along with a country-made gun, 9 mm pistol and five empty cartridges from the spot.

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