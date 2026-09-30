Sambalpur Assistant Director Of Factories & Boilers Arrested in DA Case

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Cuttack: The Odisha Vigilance officials on Wednesday arrested Umakant Samantaray, Assistant Director of Factories and Boilers of Sambalpur for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets beyond his known sources of income.

He will be forwarded today to the Court of Special Vigilance Judge, Sambalpur.

The action followed searches conducted by Vigilance teams at multiple properties linked to the officer.

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During the searches, Samantaray was found to be in possession of huge assets which he could not explain satisfactorily. The assets detected include four multi-storeyed buildings including two in Bhubaneswar and one in Puri, one 3-BHK flat, 30 high-value plots, 300 grams of gold, bank deposits to the tune of Rs. 36.78 lakh and one four-wheeler, among others.

In this connection, a case has been registered at Sambalpur Vigilance Police Station as Case No. 18/2026 under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the officer.

Further investigation into the case is continuing.

Also Read: Odisha Vigilance Raids 7 Locations Linked To Sambalpur Officer Over DA Allegations