Sambalpur: 2 killed, 2 turned critical in road mishap

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Sambalpur: In a tragic incident, at least two persons got killed while other two persons sustained critical injury following a road accident in Sambalpur district of Odisha on Tuesday.

The accident took place near Shyam Metallic factory.

The deceased persons are from Baidar Nuapali area under Ainthapali Police Station limits in Sambalpur city.

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As per reports, few people were traveling in a Tata S vehicle. Near Shyam Metallic factory, somehow the driver lost balance and the speeding vehicle hit the road barricade.

Accordingly, two persons were killed on the spot while two others sustained critical injury. They have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.