Salary of 91 officers including top officials withheld over ‘poor disposal of grievances’: Check full list here

Cuttack: In an exemplary Government action, the salary of as many as 91 officers including top officials have been withheld over ‘poor disposal of grievances’. In a letter issued from the office of the Cuttack District Collector the District Treasury Officer, Cuttack/The Special Treasury Officer, Cuttack/ All Sub-Treasury Officen of Cuttack District were directed to withhold the said salary of the officers.

The grievances received through Janasunani Portal are to be responded within a time bound manner as Chief Minister Grievance Cell is reviewing the matter regularly for disposal of pending grievances. Even after repeated persuasion and review meetings, the progress of disposal is not encouraging. The District’s Ranking /Position in disposal percentage is worsening in whole of the State. CMGC has expressed utter displeasure over poor disposal of grievances received in Monday CM Grievance Cell, reads the letter.

And the Treasury officers were directed to withhold the salary of the defaulting Officers as per a list enclosed for the month of November, 2025, until further instructions of Collector.

