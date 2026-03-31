Sahitya Akademi announces Fellowship for three eminent writers including Dr Pratibha Ray of Odisha

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New Delhi: The General Council of Sahitya Akademi recommended the conferment of Sahitya Akademi Fellowship to three eminent writers including Dr Pratibha Ray of Odisha.

Lakhmi Khilani (Sindhi) and Abdus Samad (Urdu) are the other two writers who are all set to get the of Sahitya Akademi Fellowship.

Padma Bhushan Dr Pratibha Ray is a distinguished Odia writer, scholar and academician who has more than 50 works to her credit and in her long and illustrious career. She was feted with a large number of honours, awards and accolades including Padma Bhushan, Jnanpith, Sahitya Akademi Award and Sarala Award, among others.

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Likewise, Lakhmi Khilani (Lakhmichand Bhiryomal Khilani) is a distinguished Sindhi fiction writer, playwright, translator, editor and scholar. He has over a two dozen published works and a large number of articles to his credit and he is the recipient of Sahitya Akademi Award and Sahitya Akademi Prize for Translation, among other honours.

Similarly, Abdus Samad is an eminent Urdu writer and poet. He has over a two-dozen published works to his credit and is the recipient of Sahitya Akademi Award, Ghalib Award, Bharatiya Bhasha Parishad Award and Lifetime Achievement Award from Urdu Academy.

It is to be noted here that Sahitya Akademi Fellowship is the highest literary honour conferred by Sahitya Akademi, India’s premier literary institution, working under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. It is a rare honour, generally reserved for the immortals of Indian Literature.