Sahadev Nayak Murder Case: Associate of mastermind Sulei Nayak arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Mancheswar police have arrested Sulei Nayak, associate of the mastermind behind the brutal murder of police mitra and sanitation supervisor Sahadev Nayak, 10 months after the incident.

Sahadev was hacked to death near the Rasulgarh flyover in Bhubaneswar on January 8. He was returning home after dropping his daughter at school when bike-borne assailants attacked him with a sword on the railway overbridge. The attackers fled, leaving him critically injured.

Upon being informed, police immediately reached the spot and rushed the victim to Capital Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The police had arrested six people in connection with the case. Police had earlier issued a warrant against Sulei Nayak.

