Sagar Kavach-II’ coastal security exercise begins in Paradip

Advertisement

Paradip: A joint two-day coastal security exercise, ‘Sagar Kavach-II ‘, started at Paradip in Odisha today, involving several central and state agencies.

The exercise is being held in the maritime and land domains to enhance the capabilities of coastal surveillance, coordination and preparedness against possible security challenges.

The regularly organised Sagar Kavach exercise is aimed at testing the coastal security mechanism and coordination between various agencies.

Advertisement

Participating agencies include the Indian Coast Guard, Odisha Police, Marine Police, CISF, Forest Department and other Central and State government departments.

The drill is aimed at testing the agencies’ ability to coordinate their responses and identify gaps in the existing coastal security arrangements.

Paradip, as a major maritime and port location, is an important centre for such security exercises.

Also Read: Chicken shop owner killed in attack over past enmity in Bhadrak