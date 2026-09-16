Sagar Kavach-2 joint coastal security exercise begins along Odisha coast

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Paradeep: The joint coastal security exercise Sagar Kavach-2 has began along the Odisha and West Bengal coasts on Wednesday. Following the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack, the state and Union Government hold this joint security exercise two times in a year with an aim to strengthen coastal security.

The two-days exercise is aimed to showcase how the security personnel identify possible security gaps and strengthening coordination among agencies to prevent infiltration of terrorists and infiltrators through the sea route.

This is the second joint Sagar Kavach exercise being conducted this year. More than eighteen major agencies of the Central and state governments are participating in this year’s mega mock drill, which covers operations from the sea to the coastal land.

The Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, Marine Police and CISF are taking part along with the Forest Department, Fisheries Department and Customs. The district administration, Paradip Port and various industrial establishments are also participating in the drill.

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For the exercise, the security forces have been divided into two teams, Red Team and Blue Team.

The Red Team will act as terrorists and attempt to enter the coastal land from the sea through waterways. They also attempt to hide in cities and slums and plan to place mock explosives at crowded and sensitive locations.

The Blue Team is tasked with preventing such infiltration. It conducts intensive patrolling across the sea and land and attempts to identify and track members of the Red Team.