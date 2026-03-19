Safety of people’s lives during summer is our priority: Odisha Revenue and Disaster Management Minister

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Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the upcoming summer, a high-level review meeting on possible heatwave preparedness was held at Lok Seva Bhawan under the chairmanship of Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari today.

The meeting reviewed in detail the steps taken by various departments to deal with possible heatwave situations in the state and the previous preparations. In this context, the Minister directed all the departments to take pre-prepared measures and give top priority to the safety of human life.

Pujari directed to arrange model cooling shelters in various areas that are expected to be affected by the heatwave situations and stressed on making special arrangements for the safety of school students and daily workers.

Along with this, realizing the seriousness of the heatwave issue, he directed the District Magistrates of all the districts to be given full powers by the government to take immediate steps in their respective areas for the safety of the people and to solve the urgent problems.

Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Dr. Arabinda Padhee emphasized on creating awareness among the public and explained that the department will provide cooperation to all the district administrations.

Special Relief Commissioner (STC) Rajesh Prabhakar Patil explained that the department is fully prepared to deal with the heatwave and possible monsoon.

In the meeting, it was decided that for the safety of workers and other physical work in the government and private sectors, no construction work will be done during the intense heatwave, i.e. from 11 AM to 3 PM. Pujari directed that strict action be taken against those who violate this and employ workers or common people.

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It was decided to ensure the provision of umbrellas, drinking water, first-aid boxes, ORS powder, cold rooms, etc. in schools, hospitals and other public institutions and places. Besides, special bells will be installed in schools for children to drink water at regular intervals. This apart, the meeting also discussed to arrange temporary sheds at crowded traffic areas and the Health Department was directed to arrange special trauma wards in hospitals.

It was decided to repair tube wells in all Gram Panchayats and arrange water tankers in rural and urban areas if necessary. Similarly, since power cuts are a regular problem during the summer season, special arrangements will be made by the Power Department and more power to be reserved to provide uninterrupted power to the public.

When the common people tried to contact the Power Department on the helpline number, the Department must listen to their complaints patiently and assured them that the problem would be resolved.

Since Jharsuguda, Brajrajnagar, Angul, Talcher etc. regions are more affected by the heatwave, it was decided to make special arrangements in those areas. Special measures and cooling shelters to be arranged in various mining areas and factories for the safety of the workers.

It was also discussed to ply more number of air-conditioned buses during the intense heatwave. Similarly, it was discussed to provide vacant government land by the Revenue Department for small-scale afforestation in urban areas on a long-term basis. It was also discussed to cover the outer walls of various big buildings with green cover.

Similarly, the officials were directed to increase awareness among the public about heatwave and particle pollution by giving regular information through media and other means.