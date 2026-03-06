Safety concerns raised after viral video of risky boat ride on Puri Sea, watch

Puri: After a viral video showed adventurous water sports in three boats on Puri Sea during Holi, the district police administration has taken the incident seriously.

The Beach Police Station IIC has been directed to investigate and submit a report.

On Holi afternoon, youths, children, and women were seen in three motorized boats far from the shore without safety gears, raising concerns about tourist safety.

The police prioritize tourist safety and security, advising visitors to follow lifeguard instructions and avoid unsafe bathing. A warning has been issued against such stunts on boats.

Watch the video here: