Ruksana Bano, renowned Sambalpuri Singer, dies under mysterious circumstances, murder claimed by family, watch

Bhubaneswar: Ruksana Bano, a renowned Sambalpuri Singer died on Wednesday night under mysterious circumstances. Her family members have claimed it to be a planned murder.

As per reports, Ruksana had gone to Balangir for shooting of a Sambalpur album on August 27. There she fell ill and then admitted to hospital in Bhawanipatna. Later, she was shifted to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital in Balangir for treatment.

Later, as her condition further deteriorated she was shifted to a private hospital in Bargarh. Later, as her condition further deteriorated, she was shifted to AIIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar. She passed away at AIIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar yesterday night while she was under treatment.

However, her death has been suspected as murder. Initially it was said that her death was due to scrub typhus. However, Ruksana’s mother and sister has claimed that it was a case of planned murder. They have claimed that during Ruksana’s shooting in Balangir in August she had been given poison in juice. They have brought allegations against singer Ruku Suna.

