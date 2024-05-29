RudraM-II missile successfully test fired off the coast of Balasore in Odisha: DRDO

Balasore: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully tested the RudraM-II Air-to-Surface missile. The testing has been done in the Chandipur area of Balasore district in Odisha.

According to reports, the DRDO has successfully flight tested the RudraM-II Air-to-Surface missile from Su-30 MK-I platform of Indian Air Force (IAF) at around 11:30 hours on May 29, off the coast of Odisha.

The flight test met all the trial objectives validating the propulsion system and control and guidance algorithm. The performance of the missile has been validated from the flight data captured by range tracking instruments like electro-optical systems, radar and telemetry stations deployed by ITR Chandipur at various locations including the on-board ship.