Ruckus expected as second phase of Odisha budget session resumes today

Bhubaneswar: The first phase of Odisha budget session ended on July 31 and shall resume again on August 20, said reports on Tuesday. There shall be a total of 27 working days in the Odisha Assembly session.

The first phase of the budget session saw a number of high-voltage dramas starting with the presentation of the state budget. According to information available, the house was very active during the first session.

Odisha Chief Minister-cum-Finance Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presented the Odisha Budget 2024-25 on July 25 with a size of Rs 2.65.000 crore. The size of annual Budget 2023-24 was Rs 2.30.000 crore. However, the budget for the year 2024-2025 is about 15% and the increased allocation is expected to boost infrastructure development, social welfare programs, and economic growth of the state.

While presenting the Odisha Budget 2024-25, Majhi announced several new schemes and change of the names of many schemes. The ‘Make in Odisha’ name changed to Utkarsh Utkal. A target has been set to bring Rs 2.5 lakh crore private investments by 2029, said Majhi.

The ‘Mo School’ scheme has been changed to Panchasakha Shikshya Setu Abhiyan. The government proposed an outlay of Rs 332 crore for the scheme. The Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) scheme has been renamed as Gopabandhu Yojana and Rs 5450 Crore has been allocated for the same.

Likewise, the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme has been now changed to Samrudha Krushak Yojana and proposed Rs 5000 crore for the same. The Ayushman Bharat scheme of the central government will also be implemented in the State for which Rs 500 Crore has been allocated for the 2024-25 financial year.

The State government introduced the Jashoda Yojana for the orphan children of Odisha and proposed Rs 83 crore outlay to provide financial assistance to orphans. The Odisha CM also proposed new scheme ‘CM Kisan’ for the betterment of the farmers with an outlay of Rs 1935 crore in the state budget. Majhi also proposed to begin the Subhadra Yojana in the state with an allocation of Rs 10,000 crore. The budget also set a target of creating 25 lakh Lakhpati Didis by 2027.