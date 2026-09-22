RTOs put on high alert as IMD predicts heavy rainfall, no vehicle movement through high-flow water stretches

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Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: In view of the Meteorological Department’s forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall, including extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, across parts of Odisha on September 23 and 24, the State Transport Authority has stepped up preparedness to ensure the safety of passengers and road users.

Under the directions of Minister, Commerce & Transport, Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, all Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have been placed on high alert and directed to take immediate measures to regulate vehicle movement in areas affected by heavy rainfall. No vehicle movement will be permitted through stretches where flowing water or other rain-related conditions make road travel unsafe. Vehicle movement will be temporarily stopped or diverted wherever necessary in coordination with the competent authorities.

Following the directions of the Minister and the guidelines of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha, Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur held a video conference with all RTOs and directed them to ensure coordinated road safety and emergency response measures during the period of adverse weather conditions.

An advisory has also been issued to all RTOs on road transport safety during heavy rainfall, with particular emphasis on night-time vehicle movement.

All RTOs have been directed to operate control rooms during the warning period and maintain close coordination with District Collectors, Police, road-owning agencies and other concerned authorities. They will continuously monitor weather warnings and road conditions and take immediate action wherever required.

Special emphasis has been placed on night-time movement. RTOs have been directed to remain vigilant at low-lying areas, submerged crossings, bridges, culverts, underpasses, ghat roads, landslide-prone stretches and other vulnerable locations, while keeping safe alternative routes ready.

Transport authorities will coordinate with Police and highway agencies for enhanced night patrolling along vulnerable corridors. Where roads, bridges or culverts become unsafe due to flooding, waterlogging, landslides, fallen trees or poor visibility, vehicle movement will be regulated, stopped or diverted without delay. Movement will resume only after the road-owning authority and Police confirm that the route is safe for traffic.

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Drivers and operators have been advised to exercise extreme caution, particularly during night hours, maintain safe speeds and adequate following distance, and avoid dangerous overtaking. They have also been strictly advised not to attempt to cross flowing water or submerged roads.

RTOs will issue route-specific advisories through transport associations, bus operators, terminals, media and official communication channels regarding road closures, diversions, safe halting points and movement restrictions.

Public and private bus operators, goods transporters, taxi and auto associations, and school transport operators will be briefed on the prevailing conditions. Operators have been advised to review night departures and defer, divert or suspend services wherever road conditions are unsafe.

Cranes and recovery vehicles will be kept on standby near vulnerable highway stretches. RTOs will also maintain coordination with Fire Services, medical services, NHAI, road-owning agencies and other emergency response agencies for prompt assistance wherever required.

The Department has urged citizens, drivers and transport operators to remain alert, follow official advisories and avoid unnecessary travel through vulnerable routes during the period of heavy rainfall.

The Department reiterated that the safety of passengers, drivers and the general public remains the highest priority, and all necessary measures will be taken to prevent movement through unsafe stretches and ensure timely response during adverse weather conditions.