Rs 9.24 crore govt fund scam: Odisha Vigilance arrest 4 more staffers

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Vigilance has arrested four more staffers on Sunday in connection with the alleged financial fraud of over Rs 9.24 crore from the office of the Superintending Engineer (SE), Roads & Buildings (R&B) Division-I, Bhubaneswar.

The latest arrests are those of Dipak Kumar Routray & Laxman Biswal, both peons of the Office of SE, R&B Division-I, Bhubaneswar and 2 Data Entry Operators namely Rajib Lochan Senapati and Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra.

The four were allegedly in collusion with Section Officer Banalata Mohanty and Junior Assistant Bibhudutta Nayak, who were arrested earlier in the case. They had allegedly embezzled government funds amounting to Rs.9,24,10,193/-.

During further course of investigation, it was revealed that they had received huge amounts from the embezzled funds in their personal accounts.

Details of the Govt funds transferred to their private bank accounts are as under.

1. Dipak Kumar Routray, Peon- Rs.32,47,800/-

2. ⁠Laxman Biswal, Peon – Rs.16,21,484/-

3. ⁠Rajib Lochan Senapati, Pvt Data Entry Operator (engaged by accd Section Officer Banalata Mohanty) -Rs. 28,28,817/-

4. ⁠Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra, Pvt Data Entry Operator (engaged by Banalata Mohanty)

-Rs.35,69,098/-

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In this connection, accused persons Smt.Banalata Mohanty, Section Officer and Bibhudutta Nayak, Junior Assistant have already been arrested by Odisha Vigilance.

All 6 accused persons will be forwarded to the court today.

The case relates to the alleged diversion of Rs 9,24,10,193 between FY 2022-23 and FY 2025-26. Vigilance had earlier alleged that fake sanction orders and bills were generated in the names of retired employees and against office contingency funds and processed through IFMS.

The forged bills allegedly contained substituted bank account details, with 77 bank accounts belonging to 48 individuals used to receive the funds. The administrative authority has so far recovered Rs 3.96 crore of the allegedly misappropriated amount.

Further investigation continuing.