Rs 7.3 lakh looted in broad daylight in Odisha’s Balangir district

Muribahal: Throwing an open challenge to Police miscreants on Friday have looted Rs 7 lakh 30 thousand in broad daylight in Balangir district of Odisha. The incident took place under Muribahal Police Station limits.

As per reports, Lalit Gahir and his sister of Patamara village were going to the bank in Haldi village in a bike today when three miscreants came on a scooty. They frightened the brother and sister with sharp weapons and snatched away the money bag that contained Rs 7 lakh 30 thousand money. They then fled the scene.

After getting information about the loot, Muribahal Police reached the spot and initiated investigation. While further investigation of the case is underway, the money is yet to be recovered and so far no arrest has been made.