Rs 5,000 Subhadra Yojana for women beneficiaries to be released today

Bhubaneswar: The Subhadra Yojana financial assistance will be distributed today. The money will be transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries during a program organized at Talabania in Puri. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi will attend the event as the chief guest. More than ₹5,000 crore will be transferred, said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

A total of 1,12,57,667 people had applied for the Subhadra assistance scheme. Out of them, 1,02,12,665 beneficiaries will receive the financial support.

Under the Subhadra scheme, women beneficiaries are provided ₹5,000 in two installments each year as financial assistance.