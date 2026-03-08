Rs 5,000 Subhadra Yojana for women beneficiaries to be released today

The Subhadra financial assistance will be distributed today. The money will be transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

By Devanshi Patel
Rs 5000 Subhadra assistance

Bhubaneswar: The Subhadra Yojana financial assistance will be distributed today. The money will be transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries during a program organized at Talabania in Puri. Chief Minister Mohan Majhi will attend the event as the chief guest. More than ₹5,000 crore will be transferred, said Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

A total of 1,12,57,667 people had applied for the Subhadra assistance scheme. Out of them, 1,02,12,665 beneficiaries will receive the financial support.

Under the Subhadra scheme, women beneficiaries are provided ₹5,000 in two installments each year as financial assistance.

