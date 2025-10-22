Rs 50 lakh deal was done for Pitabas Panda murder, says Berhampur SP

Advertisement

Berhampur: A deal of Rs 50 lakh was made to kill Berhampur lawyer Pitabas Panda. Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M gave this information at the press meet held on Wednesday.

According to the SP, a team first came from Bihar to kill Pitabas. They came from Bihar between September 10 to September 14 and carried out the raid. However they could not kill him due to some unavoidable circumstances.

Later, Pitabas was killed according to Plan B. A deal of Rs 50 lakh was made for the murder. They took Rs 10 lakh as an advance for the murder. Chintu Pradhan was driving the vehicle, Tirupati Bhuyan shot him. Malay Bisoyi and Madan Dalai planned the whole conspiracy. The conspiracy was carried out through Malay Bisoyi and Madan Dalai. Yogi Rout and Uma Bisoyi helped. Bipin Swain knew the shooter. Yogi Rout and Uma Bisoyi also helped him, informed the Berhampur SP.

A total of 12 people have been arrested by the police. As of now, 3 more criminals are absconding. The investigation into the murder case will continue, the Berhampur SP said. Former MLA Bikram Panda was arrested in the murder case of Berhampur lawyer Pitabas Panda. The police picked up Bikram Panda last night. He was picked up from his residence in Gajapatinagar and his interrogation continued throughout the night.

Former Mayor Shiv Shankar Das has also been arrested. Malay Bisoy and Madan Dalai have been arrested by the police. It is worth mentioning here that, Pitabas Panda was shot dead on the night of the October 6.

