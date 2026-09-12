Rs 5 lakh cash seized from liquor shop salesman in Rourkela

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Rourkela: Odisha Vigilance department has seized 5 lakh in cash from Rourkela Excise Superintendent Dhaneswar Barad.

Vigilance has apprehended a salesman of local liquor shop of Rourkela from a scorpio in front of excise office of Uditnagar.

The Vigilance team has recovered 5 lakh from the salesman during search of the car.

According to information received by Vigilance, the salesman stated to Vigilance that the money was provided to him to hand over at their residence by Dhaneswar Barad.

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Barad was alleged unable to give any satisfactory explanation regarding cash when asked on the spot. However, money was seized and a case registered at the Rourkela Vigilance PS.

Searches are also being carried out in Excise Superintendent office and residence of same.

Information that from whom cash obtained and whether it was in the case of bribe would be ascertained, is being verified.