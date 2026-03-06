Rs. 5 Crore Govt money embezzled by Headmaster in Jajpur district!, watch

Advertisement

Jajpur: A massive corruption scandal has been unearthed in the Korai Block Education Officer (BEO) office, with allegations of Rs. 5 crore embezzlement. A retired headmaster, Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, has been accused of withdrawing Rs. 4.97 crore through fraudulent means.

The Education Department Secretary, Dr. N. Thirumala Nayak, has ordered an investigation and directed the Jajpur District Collector to take action against the involved employees.

According to reports, Mohanty, former headmaster of Purbakot UGME School, embezzled the money in the names of 19 retired teachers, falsely showing them as working.

The money was deposited into the accounts of his family members, relatives, and even a housemaid. Another individual, Dilip Kumar Mohanty, working in the District Education Officer’s office, was also found to have received funds.

Advertisement

The audit revealed that fake salary bills were prepared using the IDs of retired teachers, and their retirement periods were extended to facilitate the scam. The investigation is underway.

Watch the video here: