Watch: Rs 5.5 lakh SHG cash looted from woman in Pipili, Rs 5 lakh snatched from man in Bhubaneswar

By Subadh Nayak
rs 5.5 lakh shg cash looted from woman in pipili

Puri/Bhubaneswar: Over Rs 5.5 lakh cash was looted from a woman SHG member in broad daylight at Sampur under Pipili police station limits of Puri district today. Likewise, Rs 5 lakh was snatched from man in Bhubaneswar.

According to sources, a group of 10 SHG members had gone to the Pipili branch of State Bank of India (SBI) to take a loan for their group. After getting a loan of Rs 5,58,000 from the bank, they were reportedly crossing the road to return to their houses.

In the meantime, two bike-borne miscreants suddenly came and fled the spot after snatching the cash which one of the members was carrying in a vanity-bag.

All the members of the SHG group cried for help and raised an alarm, but before anyone could identify them, the miscreants vanished from the spot.

Later, the women filed a complaint at Pipili police station, based on which cops started an investigation into the matter.

Simialry, Rs 5 Lakh cash was allegedly looted from a man by two bike-borne miscreants near the CRP square in Bhubaneswar. Nayapalli Police began a probe after getting a complaint from the victim, who is identified as Basudev Moharana.

According to Moharana, the loot took place while he was standing near his two-wheeler after withdrawing the money from the Axis Bank of CRP Square branch. The incident was captured by the CCTV cameras installed near the spot of robbery.

Watch the video here:

Also Read: Woman Critical After Looters Snatch Gold Necklace, Ear Rings In Balasore Dist
You might also like

Former school inspector Ganeswar Bhala convicted in Vigilance trap case

Odisha: 476 new recruits receive appointment letters from CM Mohan Majhi

IMD predicts fresh low pressure over Bay of Bengal, heavy rain in Odisha; Check…

ASI to inspect Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath Temple on September 18