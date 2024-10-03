Rs. 3.5 lakh loot in Bhubaneswar in broad daylight, see details here

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident, there has been a loot in broad daylight in the capital city of Bhubaneswar said reports on Thursday.

According to reports a huge sum of Rs. 3.5 lakh has been looted from a brother sister duo in the afternoon hours in Chandrashekharpur area of Bhubaneswar.

It has been alleged that the siblings had withdrawn the money from the SBI branch situated in Chandrashekharpur area when the miscreants came out of nowhere and snatched the bag from them and fled.

The police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.